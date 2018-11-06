

Horseshoe Bend American Legion Post #344 invites everyone to the Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 12 at Veterans Park, beginning at 11 a.m. All citizens are invited to join the Legion in honoring the men and women who served their country in uniform. Bring your lawn chairs. On Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. the ICC High School Band and Choir will perform at the Music in the Mountains Theatre, honoring all Veterans. Everyone is invited. On Saturday, Nov. 17, there will be a Veterans Appreciation Night at the Music in the Mountains Theatre beginning at 6 p.m.

Salem VFW Post 9777 and Auxiliary invite all to the Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 12 beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the memorial located at 105 Veterans Way in Salem. Follow Hwy. 395 toward Moko. Sheriff Al Roork will be the guest speaker, and chili and hot dogs will be served.

Cherokee Village American Legion Post #346 and Auxiliary invites everyone to their Veterans Day Ceremony at the A.L. Hutson Center in Highland, on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Speaker will be Roger Delffs, Ret. USAF, and music will be provided by the Highland High School Band under the direction of Greg Bruner, with Denise Gibbons vocalist. On Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. the Cherokee Village American Legion Post #346 will host a ceremony at the old Highland High School gymnasium. Speaker will be Alicia Grannis, Regional Veterans Service Officer from Mountain Home.

