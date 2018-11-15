

In just a few days, Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals will be hosting their Harvest Extravaganza, on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Faith Presbyterian Church, located at Third and Church Streets in Horseshoe Bend, from 9 a.m. to noon. They are asking for community support to come out and see their sale items which will help provide support for the cats and dogs of Horseshoe Bend.

The Friends will be having a bake sale offering a variety of delectable delights to tempt your taste buds. You may want to buy your Thanksgiving goodies to have for your own dinner or to take as hostess gifts. The goodies go fast so come early. This year they are also adding chili-to-go as an extra attraction. They will have their usual craft tables filled with unique handcrafted items and gifts. Several auction items will also be available, including some furniture, as well as several raffle items. Check out their Facebook listing for photos of some items.

If anyone would like to help extend the sale by donating baked goods, they would be appreciated. If you have a gift item you think others would like in their home, please consider donating it. Handmade craft items, gift baskets, gift cards or certificates and gift services would also be welcomed.

Remember all the proceeds stay in the community and go directly to help the dogs and cats of Horseshoe Bend. If the weather is not great, please still try to come help them raise funds for the animals who need assistance in lousy weather as well as in good.

If you would like more information, please phone 870-373-2649.

