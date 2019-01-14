Light in the Wilderness Church is partnering with New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center of Ash Flat in a fundraising event and all proceeds will benefit New Beginnings. There will be a Daddy Daughter Ball at the Hardy Civic Center, located at 301 West Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Girls may bring their dad, grandfather, uncle, or any other father figure. Tickets are $25 for two and $12.50 for each additional daughter. You can purchase your tickets at The Second Chance Store, which is located in Ash Flat at #9 Main Street. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check or cash only.

Several princesses will be there to meet and greet each participant and a magical carriage ride for all. More details to come.

If you have questions please call New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center at 870-994-5433 or The Second Chance Store at 870-994-2002.