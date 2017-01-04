Yancey appointed to Ward 1 Position 1



by Cassie Stafford

The Horseshoe Bend City Council meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 19.

Present were Aldermen Teresa Orrick, Joe Moser, Tom Richardson, Sonny Minze, Marty McKnight, John Grochowski and Ron Yow. Also present was Recorder/Treasurer Michelle Grabowski and City Attorney Jim Short.

All stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and Mayor Bob Barnes led in prayer.

The reading of the minutes were waived by prior council action, Yow moved to approve the November minutes, seconded by Richardson. Motion passed unanimously.

Yow moved to accept the November Treasurer’s Report, seconded by Moser. Motion carried unanimously. Committee Reports were given from the Public Works Department, Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, Airport Commission, MSID, Code Enforcement, Honorary Police, Building Committee, Finance Committee, Animal Control, Recycling Center and the Library.

Barnes opened and closed the Public Comments portion of the meeting without any comments.

The first item on the agenda under unfinished business was Ordinance 2016-02 (Amending Municipal Code Title 6 Animals and Fowl). Barnes entertained a motion to suspend the rules and place Ordinance 2016-02 on its third and final reading by title only. Yow so moved, seconded by Minze. Motion carried unanimously by roll call vote.

Barnes then entertained a motion to pass Ordinance 2016-02. Yow so moved, seconded by Richardson. Motion carried unanimously by roll call vote.

Barnes entertained a motion to accept the bid from Bethune Painting Inc. of Jonesboro to paint City Hall. Moser so moved, seconded by Grochowski. Motion carried unanimously.

Barnes entertained a motion to place stop signs and warning signs on Ivory Lane by Crown Point Resort. The estimated cost is $400. McKnight so moved, seconded by Moser. All voted in the affirmative with the exception of Yow who voted no. Motion passed.

Under new business, Barnes entertained a motion to approve the 2017 City Finance and City Council meeting schedule. Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.

Barnes entertained a motion to approve Resolution 2016-08 (To Pass and Approve the Budget for the City of Horseshoe Bend beginning January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017). Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.

Luther Yancey and David Seibert appeared before the council to be considered for the position of Alderman in Ward 1 left vacant by Chris Miller. Both candidates had previously served on the City Council. The Aldermen voted one for Seibert and six for Yancey.

Barnes appointed Yancey to serve on the City Council effective January 1. Barnes entertained a motion to confirm the appointment. Moser so moved, seconded by Richardson. Motion carried unanimously. Barnes thanked Seibert for applying to the position.

Barnes announced that Oath of Office would take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. He then went on to thank the City Council, Short, and Grabowski for their service to the city this term and gave his appreciation for the work they have accomplished.

“It truly has been an honor to serve with y’all this last term, I’m looking forward to the next two years. Y’all have done a great job, together we have accomplished a lot. I’m proud of what we have done,” said Barnes.

Yow added, “I just want to say it has been a pleasure working with you Mr. Mayor. I think we have done a lot of good and I look forward to a good two years ahead and being able to accomplish more for the City of Horseshoe Bend, all of us working together.”

With no further business to come before the council, Yow moved to adjourn, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

