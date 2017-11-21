Winterfest in the Bend



Saturday, December 2 will be a fun-filled day in Horseshoe Bend beginning with the 2017 Winterfest Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is Christmas in the Bend.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome to enter the parade. New this year, the parade will have a rain delay/cancellation policy. If it is raining too hard at 9:30 a.m., the parade will have a one hour delay and a hopeful start time of 11 a.m. If it is still raining at 11 a.m., the parade will be canceled and Santa will make his appearance at the chamber office directly following the announcement of parade cancelation.

Also new this year, parade floats will need to enter the parade line up from Highway 289/S. Bend Drive. From there, early arrival floats will turn left on First Street, right on Profession Drive and right on Third Street. The first float (after dignitaries) will begin the parade line at the corner of Third and Church Street until directed to move forward. Floats will be lined up in order of arrival, not by category and will receive entry forms once in line. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place with points being earned for theme, originality and overall appearance of the float.

Following the parade, Santa will be at the chamber office, and all children are welcome to come visit with Santa. The Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department will be offering hot dogs, brats and other concessions.

The 20th Annual Festival of Trees will be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend at 900 Fourth Street.

Everyone is invited to come and see the variety of decorations and creativity on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, sponsored by the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and Cedar Glade Resort.

Area clubs, churches, businesses and civic organizations are encouraged to place a decorated tree in the resort lobby, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Every year we have some truly spectacular Christmas trees in the festival,” said chairman Karen Sherrell. “Some of the holiday trees reflect a theme, and are really clever.”

Theme forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 707 S. Third Street. Forms include name of club, organization or business, theme of tree, and a short narrative of the Christmas tree to be included in the Festival of Trees program. Forms need to be returned to the Chamber office by Thursday, November 30.

Christmas trees may be put in place beginning the day after Thanksgiving Day, November 23, and must be in place no later than Friday, December 1. Trees will remain for public viewing thorough the end of the year. Past themes include, Where do the unsold Christmas trees go, Let it snow, Gone fishin’, Volunteer angels ringing bells throughout the ages, Merry Beaded Christmas, and of course you may just enter a tree themed Merry Christmas to All.

Get your ideas in place and get to decorating for the Annual Festival of Trees to be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend.

So everyone come on out and get in the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 2 in Horseshoe Bend!

The 24th Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest is now underway.

Everyone is encouraged to light up Horseshoe Bend, from Main Street to residences. Deadline to enter is Friday, December 15 at noon.

