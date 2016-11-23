Winterfest in the Bend



by Karen Sherrell

Saturday, December 3 will be a fun-filled day in Horseshoe Bend beginning with the 2016 Winterfest Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is Christmas on Main Street.

Everyone is welcome to enter the parade, entry forms are available at the chamber office and with Victoria at City Hall. Line-up is at 9:15 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, where you will receive your line-up number from the parade coordinator. Undecided? Just show up with your float on the day of the parade and arrangements will be made. The parade begins at 10 a.m. The lower Diamond B Mall parking lot will be closed during the parade, then opened for float displays.

Following the parade, Santa will be at the new chamber office, and all children are welcome to come visit with Santa. The Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department will be offering hot dogs, hamburgers and other concessions.

The 19th Annual Festival of Trees will be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend at 900 Fourth Street.

Everyone is invited to come and see the variety of decorations and creativity on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, sponsored by the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and Cedar Glade Resort.

Area clubs, churches, businesses and civic organizations are encouraged to place a decorated tree in the resort lobby, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Every year we have some truly spectacular Christmas trees in the festival,” said chairman Karen Sherrell. “Some of the holiday trees reflect a theme, and are really clever.”

Theme forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 707 S. Third Street. Forms include name of club, organization or business, theme of tree, and a short narrative of the Christmas tree to be included in the Festival of Trees program. Forms need to be returned to the Chamber office by Wednesday, November 30.

Christmas trees may be put in place beginning the day after Thanksgiving Day, November 25, and must be in place no later than Thursday, December 1. Trees will remain for public viewing thorough the end of the year.

Past themes include, Where do the unsold Christmas trees go, Let it snow, Gone fishin’, Volunteer angels ringing bells throughout the ages, Merry Beaded Christmas, and of course you may just enter a tree themed Merry Christmas to All.

Get your ideas in place and get to decorating for the Annual Festival of Trees to be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend.

So everyone come on out and get in the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 3 in Horseshoe Bend!

The 23rd Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest is now underway. Everyone is encouraged to light up Horseshoe Bend, from Main Street to residences. Deadline to enter is Friday, December 16 at noon.

