Welcome to Pioneer Days



The 66th Annual Izard County Pioneer Day will kick off on Friday, May 5 with a Golf Tournament at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course. A Homecoming Gospel Program will be held on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Ozarka College John E. Miller Auditorium, located at 218 College Drive. Admission is free for the event. At 8 p.m., the ACA/IPRA Champion Rodeo will take place at the Izard County Fairgrounds. The Rodeo will include bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc, team roping, bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, junior barrel racing, goat tying. Admission for the Rodeo is $6 for adults, $3 for ages six to 12, and under six is free. The schedule of events for Saturday, May 6 is: Golf Tournament at Cooper’s Hawk; 5K registration (cost $20) at Progressive Eye Center on the Court Square at 7 a.m.; Dutch Oven Cook-Off at BancorpSouth west parking lot at 8 a.m.; 5K Race begins on the Court Square at 8 a.m.; Diamond Age Registration on the Court Square at 9 a.m.; Music by Sterling Buchanan Band at the Bandstand on Court Square at 9 a.m.; Kiddie Parade Line Up at Miller’s Supermarket at 9:30 a.m.; Main Parade Line Up at Truck Country at 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade at the Court Square at 10:15 a.m.; Main Parade at Truck Country at 11 a.m.; Music by Miss Arkansas at the Bandstand on Court Square at 12 p.m.; Music by assorted local talent at 12 p.m.; Awards Presentation at the Bandstand on Court Square at 1 p.m.; Tommy Willhite Memorial Car Show at the Health Department parking lot at 1 p.m.; Kids Games in the Arkansas Revenue Department lawn from 1 to 3 p.m.; Music by CR 114 on the east side of the Court Square at 2 p.m.; Burn Out Contest next to Melbourne Auto Parts at 4 p.m.; Rodeo at the Izard County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.; and a Street Dance with the Billy Joe French Band on the Court Square at 8:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

