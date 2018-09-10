Voters to decide jail issue



The Sharp County Quorum Court approved two ordinances on Aug. 13, concerning the funding and operation of a new jail in the county.

Sharp County voters will have the opportunity to vote on a one-half of one percent (.50%) sales and use tax for the purpose of financing the cost of a new jail and law enforcement facilities, through a bond issue. This tax will be for the purpose of paying off the bonds which will finance all or a portion of the cost of a new jail, arraignment room, administrative offices relating to law enforcement and any necessary utility, road and parking improvement related to the jail. This tax, if approved, will expire after the bonds have been paid.

Voters will also decide on a one-quarter of one percent (.25%) sales and use tax to be used to furnish, operate and maintain a new or existing jail and facilities, and to pay and secure the repayment of jail and law enforcement bonds.

The one-half and one-quarter sales and use taxes will be voted on during the General Election, Nov. 6.

