VFW Jones-Lewis Post 4687 Monthly Meeting



by Bill Stephens

The VFW Post 4687 in Melbourne will conduct their monthly meeting on December 12 at 6 p.m. The Post is located at 584 West Road in Melbourne and all current members and those wishing to join the VFW are welcomed.

Community interest projects that will be discussed include having the local Cub Scout Troop 316 help in planting Veteran Grave Markers in several local cemeteries and participating in a Worn Flag Burning Ceremony to destroy the numerous US Flags accumulated by Izard County Flag Disposal box located in the Courthouse.

Other items will be the pinning of several new officers, discussion for the Christmas Dance with Santa Claus for the children and supporting the Melbourne High School graduating class.

Any Veteran that served during a combat related tour overseas is encouraged to come out and join the VFW in recognition of your duty in a foreign land.

Reminder that the Melbourne VFW Post 4687 conducts a dance every Friday evening and hosts the Vietnam Veterans Coffee Meeting every first and third Thursday of the Month. The VFW Post also rents its facility to anyone desiring a large meeting hall for weddings, family reunions or other celebrations where a large in-door facility is required.

