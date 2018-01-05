Veterans of Foreign Wars monthly meeting



The Jones-Lewis VFW Post 4687 will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 9 at the VFW Post located at 584 West Street in Melbourne. All members are invited to attend and anyone wishing to join the VFW are encouraged to come out and see what it is all about.

Items of discussion will be the continuing program of setting Veteran Memorial Markers in local cemeteries, sponsoring local events for the Melbourne Cub Scout Troop and the Friday night dances conducted weekly at the VFW. Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars are encouraged to get involved in your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post as you have earned the privilege to belong to this National Organization that is dedicated to serving Veterans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

