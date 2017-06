Horseshoe Bend First Baptist Church will hold their Vacation Bible School, Galactic Starveyors, Sunday, June 18 through Friday, June 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be classes for preschool, grades first through 12th and adults available. Ages three to 100 are welcome!

Transportation will be available (with limited seats) by calling 870-670-5707 or 870-847-0665.

The First Baptist Church is located at 511 West Church Street in Horseshoe Bend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email