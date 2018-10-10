Upcoming tri-county area events



The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st annual Sod Buster golf tournament, BBQ luncheon, and silent auction on Oct. 13. This event will take place at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The BBQ meals will include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, and a bottle of water for $5. The golf tournament is a 3-person scramble and entry forms are available at the Pro Shop on Turkey Mountain. Proceeds from this event will help with the Chamber’s operating expenses associated with the numerous free events they host throughout the year. For more info, contact the Chamber at 870-670-5433 or horseshoebendarcc@yahoo.com.

Hallows End Haunted Scare Factory will be held Oct. 13, 20 and 27 from 8 p.m. until midnight at 90 Hwy. 62 West in Ash Flat, use service road to go to the back entrance of the factory. Cost is $10 per person and no one under the age of 13 is permitted.

The Hardy Friends of the Library Book Sale will be at the Historic Hardy Gym, located at 203 School Street, on Oct. 12 and 13. For more information call 870-856-3934.

There will be a Holiday Extravaganza at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be inside the Hickinbotham-Miller Exhibit Building located at 124 Arena Lane in Salem. This is a holiday gift and decorating market featuring a number of direct marketing and craft vendors. Contact Mary Hall at 870-421-0580 to reserve your spot or for more information.

The Thayer Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Fall Festival to be held on Oct. 13 in downtown Thayer from 4 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, the date will be Oct. 20. Booth rental cost is $20; with electricity cost is $25. For additional details contact Bec Eckman at 417-280-0142 or Kim Harralston at 417-280-1139. Registration forms can be picked up at K-Kountry 95.

