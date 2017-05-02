Two arrested in arson case



On April 23, there was a structure fire on Vest Cemetery Road at Boswell. The house belonged to Elizabeth Daigle and Linda Cooper.

The owners advised that the house was valued at $10,000 to $15,000, it was a total loss.

On April 25, James Adam Horness, age 19 of Calico Rock, and Shelby Jay Autry, age 19 of Big Flat, were both formally charged with criminal trespass, a class b misdemeanor, and arson, a class b felony. Both are incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Horness and Autry are scheduled to appear in Izard County Circuit Court on May 23.

On April 28, Joshua Dean Thomas, age 39 of Higden was arrested by Deputy Evan Jones and charged with failure to pay fines. Thomas is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $440 cash bond. Thomas is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on May 4.

On April 27, Ronald Junior Hill, age 22 of Salem, was arrested by Deputy Evan Jones for endangering the welfare of a minor third degree and domestic battery third degree. Hill is scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Melbourne on May 8.

On April 25, Dalton Lee Chris Morgan, age 26 of Violet Hill, was arrested by Deputy Richard Crowe for domestic battery third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested in the same incident was Corey Joe Bushman, age 26 of Violet Hill. Bushman was also charged with domestic battery third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Morgan and Bushman are scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court on June 15.

On April 30 William Vachel Key, age 52 of Horseshoe Bend, was arrested by Deputy Toby Smith for domestic battery third degree and terroristic threatening second degree. Key is incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,740 bond. Key was scheduled to appear in Izard County District Court in Horseshoe Bend on May 2.

