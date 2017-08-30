Izard County Schools is pleased to invite all area third through sixth grade students to participate in the 3rd Annual Tri-County Basketball Academy this fall. Each athlete will receive a basketball and t-shirt to wear to each practice season. The cost for each participant will be $50.
The mission of the Tri-County Basketball Academy is to provide instruction in the fundamentals of basketball, instill a love of the game to area youth, and provide an opportunity for our youth to compete against each other in a fun and organized environment. The basketball skill instructors will be certified coaches from Izard County High School. The coaches will not only instruct the youth in basketball fundamentals, but also provide instruction in sportsmanship, leadership and proper etiquette during competition.
Registration will be held Thursday, August 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Izard County High School Gymnasium. At registration the players will be put through a few drills to measure their skills in order to place them on competitive teams. Players should wear basketball shoes and athletic shorts and tops to registration.
The elementary girls camp will be held on Sundays from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. and the boys will be held from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. The Academy will start September 10 and run through October 1.
For more information, contact Billy McBride at 870-258-3142 or 870-291-0553.