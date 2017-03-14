Tornado Siren Fund donation



DONATION: The Tri-County Board of Realtors donated $500 to the Cherokee Village Tornado Siren Fund at their February meeting. Pictured (l to r): Renea Orr, Principal Broker of Coldwell Banker Ozark Real Estate Co.; Jill Boyer, Principal Broker of Scenic Realty; Cathy Johnson, Principal Broker of United Country Cotham and Co.; Eddie Ishmael, President Tri-County Board of Realtors; David Woods, head of the Cherokee Village Tornado Siren project; Russell Stokes, Cherokee Village Mayor; Boyd McMasters of Southern Pines; Jessie Ebey of Ozark Gateway Realty; and Susan Reed of Century 21 Pace Wright Real Estate.

