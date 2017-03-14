Time to renew city licenses



It is time again to renew your annual business license. You may come into Horseshoe Bend City Hall to renew for 2017, or for your convenience, you may renew by mail.

If renewing by mail, return a copy that was given to you last year after making any necessary changes then return the form along with your check. If you would like to also receive a copy of your 2016 city business license, please enclose a self-addressed envelope along with your payment and current changes. We can also send you a copy through email if you provide your email to us.

The City of Horseshoe Bend requires an annual license fee to be paid by any person, firm or corporation that maintains a business location within the City of Horseshoe Bend, or engages in any business, profession or occupation of any kind and nature within the city. The business license fees are classified in City Ordinance #87-14 that is available for your inspection at City Hall.

Section II of Ordinance #87-14 states: “It is hereby declared a misdemeanor for any person, firm or corporation carrying on a business, profession or occupation within the City of Horseshoe Bend who fails and/or refused to comply with any of the provisions of this ordinance and upon conviction shall be fined in an amount of not less than one hundred ($100) dollars nor more than two hundred ($200) dollars for each separate violation.”

Licenses must be renewed by March 31 or penalties will be applied.

Also due for 2017 renewal are dog and cat licenses at $3 for spayed and neutered animals (must have proof) and $10 for un-spayed and un-neutered pets. Please bring proof of rabies vaccination also.

If you have any questions contact City Hall at 870-670-5113 Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

