Three juveniles arrested for having a gun at school

On April 12, Lt. Charles Melton with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, received a call from the Izard County Consolidated School Principal and Brett Stevenson, the School Resource Officer, after witnesses had come forward that had seen students at school with a gun, a week or two prior to April 12, at the Brockwell campus. Officers with the ICSO responded to Izard County Consolidated School and conducted an investigation the next morning, April 13. The investigation revealed that three juveniles had brought a gun to school a week or two prior to April 12. The gun was not found, but suspects admitted to having the gun on school property. All three of the juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm by a minor on school property.

In a statement released by ICC Superintendent Fred Walker on Monday afternoon, April 24, it read, “The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority for our school district. That is why we have employed a full time school resource officer for the past seven years who also attends all school events. This incident was investigated by school administrators, our school resource officer, and the Izard County Sheriff’s Office. The three students who have been charged have been suspended indefinitely and will not return this school year as the safety of our students and staff is paramount in an incident of this nature. This is an isolated incident and we have not had an incident of this nature in many, many years and I credit our school personnel and the cooperation of the Izard County Sheriff’s Office with making the safety of our students and staff the highest priority in our district.”