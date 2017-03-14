Third Annual Polar Plunge yields $3,567



by Karen Sherrell

HORSESHOE BEND – The sun was shining, it was 65 degrees, and 43 plungers were ready to make their splash in Crown Lake at Box Hound Marina.

Holding the Third Annual Polar Plunge in March rather than January proved to be warmer, if you stayed dry. The windy day added to the grimaces and shouts of plungers entering and exiting the water, as onlookers roared with laughter.

Individuals and teams took on the challenge and raised $3,567 for Special Olympics on Saturday, March 4. Jackie Kizer of Horseshoe Bend is an annual plunger, and she raised $254, the most for an individual, and she also received the Golden Plunger Award for the third time. Salem Wet Dawgs raised $2,000 for this year’s event, the most raised by a team, represented by 25 plungers. Team Calico Rock received the Best Costume Award, and raised $465 from the Elementary School and $100 from FCCLA.

The Care Center team from Mountain Home raised $250, and Southfork River Therapy and Living Center Team of Salem raised $465.

Box Hound Marina is the annual sponsor of the event held at the pavilion and beach. Officials with Special Olympics presented owner Laureen Sac with a 2017 Golden Plunger plaque in appreciation of Box Hound’s generosity.

With some smaller plungers wanting to the enter the water early, and other plungers literally walking on water for a few seconds, this year’s event proved to be as entertaining as ever.

But the best part will be the smiles on the faces of the participants in Special Olympic events made possible by all the plungers and their sponsors.

See additional photos in the March 15th edition of Pacesetting Times. Photo/K.Sherrell

