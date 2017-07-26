

The Buck Stops Here promotion in Horseshoe Bend and Franklin begins August 2! Shoppers can visit participating merchants through the month of August, and register to win prizes which will be given away on Friday, August 25.

Participating area businesses invite shoppers to come by and sign up. They appreciate your business, and you will enjoy saving money on fuel at the same time. Local businesses are the life blood of a community and everyone is encouraged to Shop At Home. Last year prizes given away ranged in value from $10 to $100.

Each time a customer visits a retailer, they can register. Checkout Pacesetting Times Classifieds, Aug. 2 edition, for participating retailer ads.

