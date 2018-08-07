The Buck Stops Here underway



The Buck Stops Here promotion in Horseshoe Bend and Franklin begins today, August 8!

Shoppers can visit participating merchants throughout the month of August, and register to win prizes which will be given away on Friday, August 31. You need not be present to win.

Area businesses are participating and invite shoppers to come by and sign up. Thank you for patronizing local businesses, and enjoy saving money on fuel at the same time. Local businesses are the life blood of a community and they appreciate your patronage.

Prizes to be given away range in value from $10 to $100, so get to registering today, and all month long, each time you visit a participating business.

Businesses in Horseshoe Bend and prizes they are giving are: Horseshoe Health and Medicine, 600 Market St., $25 gift certificate to Our Neighborhood Fresh Market; The Quilted Heart, Hwy. 289 South, $20 gift certificate; Cedar Glade Golf Course, intersection of Fourth and Market Streets, two rounds of golf, not including golf cart; Foxy Lady Boutique, located at Cedar Glade Resort, $25 gift certificate; Healthy Habits Haven and Spa Massage, located at Cedar Glade Resort, one year membership, valued at $25; Pacesetting Times, 703 South Bend Dr., $25 in free advertising; Cindy’s Dinner Bell, Diamond B Mall foyer, $20 gift certificate; B & J Automotive, 704 South Bend Dr., free oil change; FNBC Community Bankers, 901 South Bend Dr., a FNBC lawn chair, one entry per visit, Papa Dick’s, Crown Point Resort, Ivory Lane, one medium pizza, value up to $20; Our Place, lower level Diamond B Mall, dinner for two, value up to $15; Horseshoe Bend Insurance, 600 Commerce St., $25 gift certificate to The Calabama Restaurant; Our Neighborhood Fresh Market, Diamond B Mall, $50 gift certificate; Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, 707 Third Street, a gift basket; City Hall, 704 W. Commerce Street, free chipper service or leaf removal to top two people that pay the most sales tax in Horseshoe Bend, save your receipts all month long and turn in to City Hall prior to August 31; The Loft, atop Turkey Mountain, two entry fees to pool tournaments.

In Franklin, B & B Supply, Hwy. 56/289 Junction, a tool pouch; Franklin General Store, Hwy. 56, reminds everyone that they have pizza, one free pizza with any topping; AJ’s Automotive, 105 Hwy. 289, front end alignment, valued at $59.95.

Checkout this week’s Pacesetting Times Classifieds for participating retailer ads and be sure and save this Special Section as you sign up throughout the month of August.

