On Thursday, November 23, the Horseshoe Bend United Methodist Church will host a Thanksgiving Dinner for the community at 1 p.m.

The church will provide turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls and beverages. The rest of the meal will be potluck dishes brought by those attending, a side dish is not required to attend. There will be no carry-outs. There is no charge for this meal, so come and enjoy!

The Church is located at 600 West Church Street. For reservations call 870-670-5392.

