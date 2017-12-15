Teacher certification offers stipend increase

Share this: Facebook

Changes to the stipend paid by the state of Arkansas to National Board certified teachers have been implemented, and the deadline for registering to become a candidate is approaching.Teachers in high poverty schools located within high poverty districts will get a yearly $10,000 bonus under the new changes. Lesser amounts are given to teachers in schools/districts that are not high poverty. Deadline for registering is January 1.Eve Hatman, principal at Izard County Elementary, is the facilitator for a support site to help candidates achieve their certification. Meetings are held at the elementary school in Violet Hill. “Eight teachers are currently working in our district toward their certification,” said Hatman.Anyone interested in more information may contact Hatman at 870-322-7229 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.