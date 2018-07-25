Sweet time in Cave City



The 39th annual Cave City Watermelon Festival will be held July 26 through 28. The festival will feature craft and food vendors, kids games and entertainment. Also featured will be a WetZone, with armbands sold at $10 each, and attendees may bring a towel and/or a swimsuit. No pets or alcohol are allowed in the park. Bring your lawn chairs.

On Thursday, July 26 entertainment will be provided by the LeFevre Quartet at 8 p.m. on the Melon Stage. The Amazing Watermelon Race will be held at 5 p.m. at Cave City Middle School, followed by the First Freewill Baptist Church Praise Team at 6 p.m. and First Baptist Church Worship Band at 7 p.m., both on the Melon Stage.

On Friday, July 27 Mo Pitney of Nashville, TN, will headline the night’s entertainment at 8 p.m. Friday’s activities start at 9 a.m. with a kid’s fishing derby at the city park. At 5:15 p.m. will be the watermelon speed eating contest on the Melon Stage, followed at 6 p.m. by Luke Stroud & the 50s Beat on the main stage, and 6:45 p.m. the Cave City Cruizers Drive Thru at the city park. Maggie Thorne will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

On Saturday, July 28, Little Texas will perform at 8:30 p.m. Their hits include God Blessed Texas and What Might Have Been.

Saturday activities include a Melon Dash 5K at 7 a.m. at the city park and a Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the Cave City First Baptist Church family life education center. Registration for the Cave City Cruizers car show is at 9 a.m. at the city park, followed by the parade at 10 a.m. at the middle school. A watermelon selfie challenge will also follow the parade at the city park.

The Tri-County Antique Tractor Club show will be at 11:30 a.m. and the Cave City Sharpshooters Horseshoe Pitching Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at the walking track. The Band Trippp will perform at noon followed by Walter, Rounds and Company, both on the Melon Stage. On the Melon Stage, Watermelon Growers Games will be at 3 p.m., a free watermelon feast at 4 p.m., and a prize melon auction at 5 p.m. Randy Morrison and Andy Buschmann will perform at 5:45 p.m. and Kristin Kelly at 6:45 p.m. on the main stage.

For a complete schedule visit www.cavecitywatermelonfestival.com or find them on Facebook.

Please follow and like us: