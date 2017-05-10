

by Fran McGrew

Build A Better World is the theme for our Summer Reading Program for 2017. The Horseshoe Bend Public Library will present our summer program on Thursdays, starting at 11:30 a.m., June 1 through 29. Our programs are designed for pre-school through 12 years old. As always, we welcome our parents and grandparents to attend. We appreciate the help and interest you have given us over the years.

We will be reading a story from new books that we have just purchased. For those that want to participate, we will also have a family-reading-together contest, which we will give a prize for the most books read. This summer we will have new games and activities that we have never done before. We will have treats, incentives, prizes, guests and lunch at the end of the program.

Please register at the Horseshoe Bend Library, located at 9 Club Road in Horseshoe Bend. You may also call to register at 870-670-4318. We feel that you will have a great time at the library and we look forward to seeing you.

