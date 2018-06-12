Stringed Union Bluegrass Band



by Theresa McCarty

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 16 at 6 p.m for another great act to appear at the Horseshoe Bend Theatre. Come hear some great bluegrass and gospel. Stringed Union Bluegrass will perform. Admission is by donation. Come join us at 5 p.m. for burgers and hot dogs on the grill.

Stringed Union Bluegrass consists of four band members:

Sharry Lovan from Willow Springs, MO, plays bass and sings lead/harmony. She grew up in a large family band playing bluegrass gospel from a very young age.

She has been a band member of Stringed Union Bluegrass for four years now and is very fortunate to share the stage with some of the finest musicians around.

Javan Loadholtz from Oklahoma City, OK, plays mandolin and sings lead/harmony. He has been a part of the band ever since it was formed in 2014. He plays multiple instruments and and is a fine musician indeed. He was part of the band Bluegrass Express many years ago and has traveled all over sharing his talents with friends and family.

Gene Collins from Ozark, MO, plays rhythm guitar on an old Martin he has owned since the 60s. Known for his smooth playing, he is one of the finest musicians you will ever meet. He is also in another band called The Collins Brothers out of Kansas City, MO. He is a great addition to the band.

Alan Strickland from West Plains, MO, plays a beautiful Gibson Banjo-sings lead/harmony. He has travelled all over the U.S. and played with many bands through the years. He is still the banjo player for the group First Impression and Stringed Union is truly blessed to have him in the band.

Join us for a great night of music. Support our town and the effort to add amenities to our community. Hope to see you at Music in the Mountains Theatre, located in the Diamond B Mall in Horseshoe Bend.

