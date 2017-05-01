State Candidate for Land Commissioner meet and greet



Everyone is invited to meet your state candidate for Arkansas State Land Commissioner, Tommy Land, on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Horseshoe Bend City Hall, located at 704 Commerce Street.

Free coffee and donuts will be available.

Land has lived in Cleburne County his entire adult life. He and his wife Judy reside in heber Springs. He retired in 2004 after a 30 year career with Southwestern Bell. Due to increasing requests for help with business telephone equipment, he started Heber Springs Communications in 2006 and continues to provide quality service to his clients in North Central Arkansas.

Land has served the Republican Party of Arkansas in many different positions including chairman of various committees and during this last election he served Arkansas as a Presidential Elector to the Electoral College. He has gaines a great deal of practical business experience through owning and operating several small business operations such as: family cattle farm, lawn care company, and Heber Springs Communications. He also holds a real estate license through the Arkansas Real Estate Commission.

Land’s varied experience and love for Arkansas’ natural resources make him uniquely suited for the office of Commissioner of State Lands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

