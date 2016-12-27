by Karen Sherrell

The 23rd Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest had several entries this year, with outstanding lighting displays throughout Horseshoe Bend.

In the Residential Category, first and second place were a close race with only one point difference in the scoring. Holiday lights were judged on creativity, use of color and degree of difficulty.

First place was awarded to Vic and Shirley Kalchik, 1102 Fairwater, and second place was awarded to Ed, Laureen, Scotty and Erica Sac, at 1103 Fairwater. Placing third was Carolyn Smith at 1207 Clark Lane, and honorable mention went to Austin Coil at 501 North Little Rock. Other beautiful entries were located at 1211 Scenic Acres Circle, 307 Victoria, 508 Victoria, 105 Sapphire, 1001 Pearl Drive, 204 W. Lansing, 1200 Moonstone, 103 E. Church, and 311 E. Church. Many other dazzling displays may be seen throughout the city as well.

In the Business Category, three entered this year and first place was awarded to Reeves Propane, second was awarded to Box Hound Marina, and third went to Cedar Glade Resort.

Sponsors for this year’s event were: in the Residential Category, Horseshoe Health and Medicine $100, FNBC $50, and Neighborhood Fresh Market $50 gift certificate; and in the Business Category, Pacesetting Times $100, Horseshoe Bend Insurance $50, and B&B Supply of Franklin, $50 gift certificate.

Thanks to everyone who displayed holiday lights this year in Horseshoe Bend, thanks to the judges for their difficult task, and a big thank you to the sponsors for making this annual event possible.

Way to “Light Up” Horseshoe Bend!

See additional photos on page 5.

