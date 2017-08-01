Smith appointed to Airport Commission



by Cassie Stafford

The Horseshoe Bend City Council held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

Present were Aldermen Luther Yancey, Teresa Orrick, Joe Moser, Marty McKnight, Sonny Minze and Ron Yow. Absent were Aldermen John Grochowski and Tom Richardson.

Yow moved to approve the June Council minutes, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.

Yow moved to accept the June Treasurer’s Report, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.

Mayor Bob Barnes read a thank you letter from Governor Asa Hutchinson for approving his Resolution on Internet Sales Tax. Barnes then read a letter of resignation from Jack Tharp who served as an MRID Commissioner. Tharp is moving outside of Horseshoe Bend city limits.

The Committee Reports were given and there were no comments from the public.

Under New Business was the appointment of Mike Smith to the Airport Commission. Barnes entertained a motion to confirm the appointment. Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. The motion passed unanimously by roll call vote.

Yow moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Moser. The motion passed unanimously.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 28 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

