Small game season dates



Rabbit season opened on September 1 and will remain open until February 28, 2018. The daily limit per person is eight rabbits. Total possession limit per person is 16.

Rabbits may not be hunted with rifles or pistols larger than .22 caliber rimfire or with muzzleloaders larger than .40 caliber unless a modern gun or muzzleloading deer season, bear season or coyote season is open.

Rabbits may not be hunted with shotguns using rifled slugs or shot larger than T shot.

Up to eight box traps, with interior dimensions up to eight inches wide and ten inches tall, may be used.

Squirrel

Squirrel season has been open since mid-May and remains open until February 28, 2018 as well. Each person can harvest 12 squirrels a day and have 48 in their possession.

Squirrels may not be hunted with rifles or pistols larger than .22 caliber rimfire or with muzzleloaders larger than .40 caliber unless a modern gun or muzzleloading deer season, bear season or coyote season is open.

Squirrels may not be hunted with shotguns using rifled slugs or shot larger than T shot.

Northern Bobwhite

Northern Bobwhite season (quail) will open on November 1 this year and close on February 4, 2018. One’s daily limit is six quail; possession limit total is 12.

While training bird dogs, you may use handguns or shotguns with blank ammunition. Pen-raised quail may be taken with a Shoot-To-Kill Bird Dog Field Training Permit.

This permit is available from your local wildlife officer.

Duck, Coot and Merganser

Duck, Coot and Merganser season dates are November 18 through 26, December 7 through 23, and December 26 through January 28, 2018.

Duck daily bag limit is six, which may include no more than four mallards (two hens), three scaup, three wood ducks, one pintail, two redheads, one canvasback, one black duck and one mottled duck. If not listed, up to six ducks of a species (including teal) may be taken.

Coot daily bag limit is 15.

Merganser daily bag limit is five, which may include no more than two hooded mergansers.

Possession limit for ducks, coots and mergansers is three times the daily bag limit.

