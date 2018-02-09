

The Pacesetting Times in Horseshoe Bend is having their Sixth Annual Photo Contest for amateur photography. The deadline for turning pictures in is Wednesday, February 28. There are three categories in this contest.

The first category is Scenery. Do you have a picture that you think is just the prettiest scene ever? Send it in to the paper! Arkansas is The Natural State, and has several beauties!

The second category is Special Moments. This includes pictures of children, for one of those moments that is “just too cute.”

The third category is Animal Lovers. Send in your pictures that are perfect of your pets or any other animal.

The three categories will each have one winner and will receive a prize. The pictures will be judged and the winner from each category will be announced in the March 7 issue of Pacesetting Times. We ask that each family submit only one photo per category.

Each photo submitted will be published in Pacesetting Times intermittently. In order to successfully enter the contest, you must send your name, age, phone number, and a brief description of your picture along with your photo.

You can enter the contest via email at pacesetting@centurytel.net, via mail Pacesetting Times, P.O. Box 132, Franklin, AR, 72536, or drop by our office at 703 S. Bend Drive in Horseshoe Bend. The Pacesetting Times reserves the right to refuse inappropriate photography.

