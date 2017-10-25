Single Parent Scholarship awarded



Izard County Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, ASPSF, an Arkansas based non-profit, is pleased to announce the funding of a scholarship for local students through the generous support of Entergy.

Entergy, a long-time supporter of SPSF, would like to recognize Mindi Roberts of Melbourne. Roberts is in her second semester of school at Ozarka College, working on completing her Associate of Art degree in General Education. She is raising her two year old daughter, Annie Parker, in addition to going to school full-time and also working full-time.

She is very grateful to receive the Entergy scholarship.

The mission of ASPSF is to enable single parents to attain self-sufficiency through post-secondary education. Since 1990, ASPSF has awarded more than 41,000 scholarships in every county in Arkansas. ASPSF makes a positive difference in the lives of impoverished families by assisting single parents who are enrolled in college or technical programs and are seeking better-paying careers. They focus support on both financial assistance and personal support. This not only helps improve the parent’s educational level and earning potential, but it also helps the parent improve the standard of living for themselves and their children. When the children see their parent studying and working hard for a degree, they see a value placed on education. They see post-secondary education as something “my family does” instead of thinking “my people don’t go on to school”.

ASPSF’s investment in each family also helps to shape the educational goals and career aspirations of the next generation, breaking the cycle of poverty for that family.

To donate toward scholarships for deserving students in your county or volunteer in this life-changing program, contact Laura Lawrence at 870-368-2010, or go online to www.aspsf.org.

