See the lights in Horseshoe Bend!

by Karen SherrellSpectacular lighting displays can be seen throughout Horseshoe Bend this year. Don’t miss your chance to see them!The 24th Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest had 14 entries this year, representing some of the best displays in town, in addition to dazzling displays not entered. Take a drive down the business district to begin your night of viewing noting Reeves Propane on Hwy. 289, Cedar Glade Resort at 900 Fourth Street, Garden Park on Bend Drive, FNBC Community Bankers, First National Bank of Izard County, Horseshoe Lanes, Box Hound Marina, Horseshoe Health and Medicine and others.Christmas lights may be seen on Clark Lane, Jade Lane, Fairwater Circle, Pearl Drive, Emerald Cove Drive, Fairway Drive, Scenic Acres, Dawn Lane, Mohawk, Primrose Lane, North Bend Drive and more. Judging was held Friday, December 15, and winners of the lighting contest will be announced in next week’s edition of Pacesetting Times.Thanks everyone for lighting up Horseshoe Bend! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!