Salem student selected to Annual Governor’s School

This year, one student from Salem High School was selected to attend the 2018 Arkansas Governor’s School (AGS) hosted at Hendrix College. Megan West, daughter of Wayne and Cora West, studied in the area of mathematics. As Megan says, “AGS was the best six weeks of my life. Not to sound like a cliché, but it was life-changing for me.”Selection for Governor’s School is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. The six-week intensive program is in its thirty-ninth year.AGS is a six-week summer residential program for gifted and talented students who are upcoming high school seniors and residents of the state of Arkansas. The program is funded by the Arkansas State Legislature as a portion of the biennial appropriation for Gifted and Talented Programs through the State Department of Education. State funds provide tuition, room, board, and instructional materials for each student who attends the program. AGS is a non-credit program that seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of Arkansas’ best students in which the students are exposed to an intellectual atmosphere both inside and outside the classrooms. AGS was founded in 1980 and has been held on the campus of Hendrix College since its creation.For additional information about the program, including past curriculum, speakers, and activities, visit online at www.hendrix.edu/ags/.