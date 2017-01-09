Salem Beta Club at it again



DECORATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Beta Club members decorating a home for the holidays (l to r) Trevor Falco, Sophie Rossitto, Suzonne Harber, Kylie Bell Harber (Beta Club helper), Bailey York, Autumn Freeman, Kendra Rich, Kaylea Walling and Erin Cameron.

The Salem High School Beta Club is at it again. The members of the club stay busy throughout the year, especially in the area of community service.

Throughout the summer, the members of the Beta Club helped the community in several ways. The summer began with members washing school buses so they would be sparkling clean for the upcoming school year. They assisted Holly Pate with the Salem Chamber of Commerce 4th of July event at the park. In August, members parked vehicles during fair week for the Fulton County Fair Association. Several members also helped teachers decorate their classrooms. Some members decorated houses and other buildings for the holidays, and all members helped in providing items for the holidays for several families in Fulton County. You may have noticed some of the members serving hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies at the Salem Christmas Parade. Several members helped the Salem Elementary second grade teachers with their annual second grade literacy night.

At this time, Salem Beta Club is organizing its 8th Annual Bass Tournament. The event is slated for March 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lake Norfork. It takes money and prizes to make this happen, so it is an event that takes all year to organize. Any anglers who would like information may email Kim Harber: kim.harber@salemschools.net or call 870-895-5921. Also, the club will take donations for the event. The club is also involved in upcoming community service. In January, members will help with the benefit auction and fish supper for Nathan and Jean Ann Jackson, that will be at the Izard County Fairgrounds beginning at 4 p.m. on January 14. Each year, the club members visit the nursing home around Valentine’s Day with homemade cards for the residents.

In addition to all of that, several members are traveling to Hot Springs at the end of January to attend the State Beta Club Convention. They will compete in academic and talent competitions and have the opportunity to meet others from all around Arkansas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

