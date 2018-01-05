REBOOT Combat Recovery Program



A new Combat Trauma Healing Course will be conducted over the next 12 weeks, hosted by Gary Barnes and held at the First Baptist Church, located at 1140 AR 56 Highway in Calico Rock. The program started on January 9. There is no cost for the program and dinner and childcare will be provided.

REBOOT Combat Recovery exists to help combat veterans and their families heal from the spiritual and moral injuries of war associated with post-traumatic stress, PTSD, and combat trauma. War wounds the soul. Over the past several years, the medical community has expanded its view of the impact of trauma. Now, many acknowledge that combat trauma directly impacts not only the mind and body but also the soul. This type of injury is called moral injury.

Moral injury can manifest itself in the form of anger, anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, and, most tragically, suicide. At REBOOT, it is believed these symptoms are often linked to deep-rooted soul wounds related to unresolved grief, distrust of God/self/others, unforgiveness, bitterness, and loss of identity. The ripple effects of combat trauma and resultant moral injury often negatively impact the mental health and quality of life of family’s members as well as the veteran.

REBOOT is a 12-week combat trauma healing course that provides a unique blend of clinical insight with faith-based support for combat veterans, their loved ones as well as anyone that might have served in a civilian position in like situations. Those seeking answers to defining questions about life, death, meaning and purpose. Our greatest value is offering education, affirmation, and support in an environment of trust.

REBOOT Combat Recovery is quickly becoming the practical leader in the fight against moral injury and combat trauma. So, join us every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Calico Rock.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

