Races emerge in Tri-County



Several races have emerged following the filing deadline of March 1 for candidates running for county offices.

Filings in Izard County, for Judge, Eric Smith (R) incumbent, Thomas Ward (D), Warren Skelton (D); Sheriff, Earnie Blackley (R), Carl Russell (R), Rick Kimble (D); Clerk, Shelly Downing (D) incumbent; Treasurer, Warren Sanders (R) incumbent; Collector, Marilyn Downing (D) incumbent, Paul D. Womack (R); Justice of the Peace: District 1, Justin Sanders (D) incumbent; District 2, Thomas W. Rushing (D) incumbent, Walter Hagan (R); District 3, Jared Johnson (D), Randy “Hank” Sherrell (I), John Walker (R), Dale Ivy (R); District 4, Willie Moser (D) incumbent, Michelle Graetz (R); District 5, John David Miller (D) incumbent; District 6, Seth Engelhardt (D) incumbent; District 7, Brian Biard (D), Tony Gill (I), Christopher Blake Johnson (R); District 8, Wayne Boren (D) incumbent; District 9, Richard “Rich” Emmens (R) incumbent; Constable: Millcreek, Timothy Whitehurst (D) incumbent; Pleasant Hill, John Mark Rogers, (I); Gid, George F. Whitfield (I), Donnie Tate (I); School Board, Melbourne, Phillip Edwards (I) incumbent.

Filings in Fulton County, for Judge, Darrell Zimmer (D) incumbent, Brock Love (D), Jim Kendrick (R); Sheriff, Albert “Al” Roork (D) incumbent; Clerk, Vickie Bishop (D) incumbent; Treasurer, Seth Jones (D) incumbent, Barry Abney (D); Collector, Michalle Watkins (D) incumbent; Assessor, Brad Schaufler (D) incumbent; Coroner, Steven C. Barker (D) incumbent; Surveyor, Brian Keen (D) incumbent; Justice of the Peace: District 1, Cris Newberry (D) incumbent; District 2, Lynn Guffey (I) incumbent; District 3, Burton Yarnell, (D) incumbent, Michael Barnett (D), Gene McBride (R); District 4, Seth Martin (D) incumbent, Bill Worsham (D); District 5, Johnny Moody (D) incumbent, Randy L. Wilson (R); District 6, Marjorie A. Rogers (R) incumbent; District 7, Tesa Bishop Nelson (D) incumbent, Ray Matthew (R); District 8, Jack Haney (D) incumbent; District 9, Jimmy Marler (D) incumbent, Charles R. Kendrick (R); Constable Township #1, Clay Divelbiss (D). In the City of Salem: Mayor, Daniel Busch (D) incumbent; Jimmy D. McBride (D); Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1, Betty Teague (D) incumbent; Ward 1, Position 2, Marcia Newton, (D) incumbent; Ward 2, Position 1, Richard Frazier (D) incumbent; Ward 2, Position 2, Ted York (D) incumbent; School Board: Salem, Position 3, Jason Miller, incumbent; Viola, Position 3, Max Ray Shrable, incumbent.

Filings in Sharp County, for Judge, Gene Moore (I) incumbent; Treasurer, Wanda Girtman (D) incumbent; Sheriff, Mark Counts (I) incumbent; Clerk, Alisa Black (I); Assessor, Kathy Nix (I) incumbent; Tax Collector, Charlotte Ratliff (I) incumbent; Coroner, Renee Clay-Circle (R) incumbent, Seth H. Wortham (D); Justice of the Peace: District 1, Roger C. Stark (D) incumbent, Phillip Sullivan (R); District 2, Briana Dilorio (R) incumbent, Garry Lawrence (D); District 3, Greg Prenger (D) incumbent; District 4, Chuck Murphy (D) incumbent; District 5, Tony Vaughn (R) incumbent, Derek Ford (R), Ruth Rogers (D); District 6, Everett McGuire (R) incumbent, David R. Cook (D), Jackie Pickett (I); District 7, Bart Schulz (I) incumbent; District 8, Jeral Hastings (D) incumbent; District 9, Todd Price (I) incumbent; Constable: District 1, Kevin Dienst (D) incumbent; District 2, Steven R. Rose (D) incumbent; District 3, Mary Wanley (D) incumbent; District 4, Michael R. Orosz (I) incumbent; District 5, Kelly Newcom (R) incumbent; District 6, Israel Hester (D); District 7, Eric J. Pickle (D) incumbent, District 9, Aaron Hunter (D) incumbent; School Board: Highland, Position 2, Jason Rhodes incumbent; Position 3, Julea Garner incumbent; Cave City, Position 5, Donald Simmons incumbent, Jon Hodges.

The Preferential Primary Election is Tuesday, May 22. Voters will decide on candidates in the Democrat and Republican races. Deadline to register to vote in the Preferential Primary is Monday, April 23.

