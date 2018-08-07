Race emerges in Horseshoe Bend



One race has emerged in Izard County after the first week of candidate filings.

In Horseshoe Bend, there will be a race for the mayor’s seat, with both Craig M. Huckaby and Marty McKnight seeking the position.

Candidates for the offices of mayor and city council may file at their local county clerk’s office during the three week filing period. Petitions of nomination, affidavits of eligibility and political practices pledges must be filed by the deadline which is noon on Friday, August 17.

Filings in the tri-county as of Friday, August 3: Horseshoe Bend, Alderman Ward 3, Pos. 2, Joseph W. Moser; Calico Rock, Mayor, Ronald Guthrie; Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 1, Jackie Goggans, Ward 2, Pos. 1, Steven Lively, Ward 2, Pos. 2, Howard Jeffery, Ward 3, Pos. 1, Mitchell Arnold, Ward 3, Pos. 2, Kim Parnell, Ward 4, Pos. 1, Rick Knowles; Melbourne, Mayor, Rhonda Halbrook, Alderman Ward 1, Pos. 1, Bill Wright; Guion, Alderman, Charles Williams; Pineville, Mayor, Sharon K. Sanders, Alderman, Janet Davis, Jeff Sanders; Mt. Pleasant, Mayor, Donnie Fulbright, Alderman Pos. 3, Garry Sims.

Ash Flat, Mayor, Larry Fowler, Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 1, Fred Goodwin, Ward 1, Pos. 2, Mike Nix, Ward 2, Pos. 2, Danny Traw, Ward 3, Pos. 1, Delbert N. Camden, Ward 3, Pos. 2, Annette Wolverton; Cave City, Mayor, Jonas Anderson, Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 1, Hana Smith, Ward 2, Pos. 2, Eddie Johnson, Ward 4, Pos. 1, Johns Ables, Ward 4, Pos. 2, Dale King; Cherokee Village, City Clerk, Deb Weichinger, Alderman, Ward 3, Pos. 2, Paul R. Huensch, Ward 4, Pos. 2, Gerald Adams; Highland, Mayor, Russell Truitt, Alderman, Ward 1, Pos. 1, Mary Jo Morris, Ward 2, Pos. 1, Dennis Burton, Ward 4, Pos. 1, Kenneth Massey; Hardy, Alderman, Ward 2, Pos. 1, Bruce Thurow.

Viola, Alderman, Pos. 4, Robert Lash.

Anyone interested in running for municipal office may call their clerk’s office for more information.

In Izard County call 870-368-4316; Fulton County 870-895-3310 and Sharp County 870-994-7361.

