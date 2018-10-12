Property Tax payments due



Convenient online payment options are available in over 50 Arkansas counties including Izard County, when paying property taxes.

The statewide personal and real estate property tax payment deadline is Monday, Oct. 15.

Citizens can avoid late fees and in-person payment lines by paying their property taxes online before the deadline. Visit www.izardcountyar.org and follow the link, or visit https://propertytax.ark.org/izard.

To make a secure payment on a computer or mobile device, taxpayers just need to enter the parcel or tax-ID numbers provided on their tax statements, or search by their name or address. The online service provides payment confirmation and printable receipt. Payments can be made online until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15. Note that fees apply to online payments and payments by phone.

While paying property taxes online, residents in many counties can also sign up to receive an email notification in March when their annual tax statement is available. Taxpayers who sign up for this new paperless convenience will no longer receive annual tax statements in the mail but will still get paper statements if their taxes are adjusted throughout the year.

Taxes may be mailed and postmarked by Oct. 15, or visit the Izard County Tax Collector’s office, 15 South Street, Annex Building in Melbourne, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Checks need to be made payable to Izard County Collector. The mailing address is Marilyn Downing, Izard County Collector, P.O. Box 490, Melbourne, AR 72556.

A new online record search is now provided by the collector’s office by visiting the website www.actdatascout.com/taxcollector/arkansas/izard. Find a link to pay taxes online, detailed tax record cards, proof of payment and tax history at this website.

