Professional Portraits



The Izard County Senior Center in Brockwell will have a group picture made of all participants on Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and leave their mark on the wall with a professional portrait. The sitting fee is $10, which helps the Senior Center cover the cost of the final product. Additional photographs will be available for purchase.

There will be a raffle after lunch for a black/white diamond heart necklaces set in sterling silver. Be sure and come out in time to get your tickets. Cost is $1 each or six tickets for $5.

Tuesday mornings are their dance days and the Fountain Brothers will be performing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Follow them on Facebook at Izard County Senior Center or call 870-368-6011.

