Possession leads to arrest



According to Izard County Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley, on October 13, Desiree Rivera, age 31 of Horseshoe Bend, was arrested by Deputy Mike Smith for possession of controlled substance schedule I/II, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II, excluding meth and cocaine. Rivera was incarcerated in the Izard County Detention Center and bonded on a $10,000 bond. Rivera was scheduled to appear in Izard County Circuit Court on October 24.

On October 17, Jonathan Foster, age 33, was arrested by Deputy Smith for possession of controlled substance schedule I/II, excluding cocaine and meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II, excluding meth and cocaine. Foster is incarcerated in lieu of a $2,000 sheriff’s bond. He was scheduled to appear in District Court on October 24.

On October 17, Elaine Maxine Taylor, age 37, was arrested by Deputy Dennis Hutchins for failure to pay fines. Taylor was incarcerated and given an own recognizance bond. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on February 6, 2018.

On October 20, Kevin Tyler Webster, age 31, was arrested by Sgt. Steve Davidson for failure to pay fines. Webster is incarcerated in lieu of an $850 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on November 2.

On October 18, Deric Dewayne Hicks, age 36 of Cave City, was arrested by Deputy Evan Jones for a parole hold. Hicks is incarcerated with no bond at this time.

On October 17, Wesley James Stalnaker, age 20 of Melbourne, was arrested by Deputy Richard Crowe for possession of liquor by minor and careless driving. Stalnaker was incarcerated and bonded on a $490 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear on November 30.

