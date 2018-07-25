Pool repairs mount up



The city pool in Horseshoe Bend remains closed until repairs can be made.

In addition to leaking skimmers, additional repairs are necessary according to Josh Jackson, manager with the Municipal Recreation Improvement District, MRID.

Jackson has comprised a list of the following items needing repair: five out of eight skimmers and the main drain leaks; the main pump needs to be rebuilt, four leaks have been detected in the interior plumbing; cracks on the deck over 1/4 inch need to be filled, this is a recurring problem caused by the way the deck was laid in the 1970s; and the pool’s flow rate/turnover rate pumping is 120 gallons per minute and the requirement is 220 gallons per minute. There may be additional problems that are not visible or detectable.

The city pool was professionally winterized last year, and in 2012 the liner was replaced, costing approximately $40,000.

Jackson has contacted pool repair companies to provide a cost assessment to get the pool back in use. The 40-year-old structure is in need of extensive upgrades and fixes, and the MRID would like to get all repairs done for a long-term fix.

The commissioners may be able to apply for a grant to assist with the cost of the repairs.

As Jackson stated earlier this summer, “We’re at a standstill right now.”

