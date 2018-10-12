

The Izard County Board of Election Commissioners have announced the following polling sites for Early Voting and the Nov. 6 General Election.

Early Vote

Ozarka College beginning Oct. 22, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend City Hall, Friday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 General Election 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Calico Rock City Hall: Calico Rock – City and Rural – Claiborne

Horseshoe Bend City Hall: Horseshoe Bend – City and Rural

Mt. Pleasant Community Building: Mt. Pleasant City and Rural – Big Spring – Lafferty

Old Franklin City Hall: Franklin City and Rural – Myron – Wiseman

Oxford City Hall: Oxford City and Rural – Wideman

Ozarka College: Knob Creek – Lacrosse – Larkin – Melbourne City and Rural – Sage – Sage (Melbourne Ward 4)

Pineville Fire Station: Dolph – Pineville City and Rural

Reeves Cemetery: Gid – Guion City and Rural

Ruthie Mountain Fire Station # 1: Boswell – Sylamore – Twin Creek

Brockwell Music School: Brockwell – Newburg – Oxford City in Brockwell – Violet Hill

Zion Community Building: Strawberry – Zion

