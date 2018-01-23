Polar Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason



Box Hound Marina in Horseshoe Bend is hosting the 2018 Polar Plunge on behalf of Special Olympics Arkansas, SOAR.

The Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, March 3 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Awards start at noon and the plunge follows directly.

Sponsorships/contribution forms may be picked up at Box Hound Marina and Pacesetting Times in Horseshoe Bend.

Those interested in taking the plunge need to pick up a sponsorship form for pledges.

Special awards will be given for best costume: individual and team; and first place for the most money raised: individual and team.

Incentive for $50 minimum collected per plunger is an official plunge t-shirt; $250 collected, plunger will receive a plunge t-shirt and beach towel; $500 collected will include plunge t-shirt, beach towel and water proof picnic blanket; $1,000+ collected donations entitles the plunger to a plunge t-shirt, beach towel, water proof picnic blanket and a 10,000 mAh power bank.

SOAR was incorporated as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in 1974. Their mission is to provide year-round sports training and Olympic-type competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Arkansas.

Currently, more than 15,000 athletes participate in training and compete in a year-round program of 20 different sports.

Athletes in Arkansas train and compete in aquatics, track and field, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf, power-lifting and other sports at local, regional, state and international levels. While their competition events are often in public view, it is their training program that forms the foundation of all that they do. Through the strong network of volunteer coaches, Special Olympic athletes spend countless hours preparing for the opportunity to compete for the Gold, Silver and Bronze metals. In a sense, the athletes are training for life itself. Training becomes an important stepping stone into communities throughout Arkansas for athletes and their families. Their goal is to bring people with intellectual disabilities into the mainstream of society in Arkansas under conditions where they are accepted, respected and given the opportunity to become positive citizens.

So, plungers get your sponsorship/contribution form, get your sponsors and be ready to take the 2018 Polar Plunge at Box Hound Marina, Resort & RV Park on Crown Lake in Horseshoe Bend on Saturday, March 3.

Too chicken to plunge? No problem, they want you to be a part of the fun too. The official “I chickened out” long sleeve t-shirt will be on sale for a $25 donation to Special Olympics Arkansas.

