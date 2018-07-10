Pizza and Politicians in Horseshoe Bend



The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pizza and Politicians, a question and answer session for Izard County candidates running for Tax Collector, Judge and Sheriff. This event will take place on Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the Recreation Center at Crown Point Resort. Papa Dick’s Pizza will cater the event, cost is $10 per person. The deadline to reserve your seat is noon on Tuesday, July 17.

Questions for the candidates will be read by a moderator and their responses will be timed. The deadline to submit your questions is also noon on Tuesday, July 17. To RSVP or to submit a question, please call the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-670-5433 or email horseshoebendarcc@yahoo.com . You can also RSVP/submit questions via Facebook at www.facebook.com/hsbacc .

