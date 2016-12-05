Parole absconder flees scene



by Karen Sherrell

IZARD COUNTY — A traffic stop on a vehicle in Izard County on Thursday, December 1, led to a vehicle chase in two counties, with the suspect still at-large as of Sunday, December 1. Sgt. Mark Simino issued a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe, with fictitious plates, driven by Matthew L. Jones.

According to Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley, Jones is on parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and it was determined that he was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Parole Officer Josh Morehead advised the Izard County Sheriff’s Office to take Jones into custody.

At that time, Jones fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit covering two counties and jurisdictions began. Jones drove into Fulton County, and subsequently abandoned the vehicle at Union, located between Salem and Oxford.

Jones, who remains at large, is described as a caucasian male with brown eyes, black hair, with a beard and mustache. He is 33 years old, 5’7”, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Department at 870-368-4203.

