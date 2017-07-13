Ozarka extended registration hours



Ozarka College will offer extended registration hours for the upcoming Fall semester on Tuesday evenings in the month of July.

All campus locations will remain open until 7:30 p.m. on July 18 and 25. Prospective students, new or returning, may stop by to complete an admissions application, apply for scholarships, register for classes, and so much more.

In addition to the extended registration hours, Ozarka will also be hosting program previews at designated locations from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Ash Flat campus showcased aviation, information science technology, and nursing/allied health on July 11. Mountain View will host a similar event on July 18 with aviation and nursing/allied health, and then Melbourne will complete the schedule on July 25.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet program coordinators/faculty for agriculture, aviation, automotive science technology, culinary, and information science technology.

Ozarka College is currently open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Summer II classes begin July 5 and the Fall semester starts on August 14.

For more information about the upcoming program previews or to register for classes, please 870-368-2024 or email: admissions@ozarka.edu.

