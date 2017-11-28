Ozarka College to host Holidays in Who-ville



Ozarka College will host their Seventh Annual Holiday event on December 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free to the public and will take place in the John E. Miller Education complex, at Ozarka College in Melbourne.

This year’s theme is, Holidays in Who-ville and families are invited to join Ozarka College for a Dr. Seuss themed night. There will be festive stations for the kids to do coloring activities and play games, treats prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department, and of course, pictures with Santa.

In the words of Dr. Seuss, “My town is called Who-ville, for I am a Who and we Whos are all thankful and grateful to you.” That idea can be echoed by Ozarka College, as we are grateful to be able to provide life-changing experiences through education. Ozarka College looks forward to giving back to the community with this fun filled, family friendly event. In the case of inclement weather, this event will not be rescheduled. For more information about Holidays in Who-ville, please contact Suellen Davidson at 870-368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

