Ozarka College offers Evening GED Classes in Fulton County

Beginning September 5, Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring will offer free evening GED classes. The classes will meet on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Evening GED classes will also be available at Salem High School, meeting on Wednesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.

Ozarka College’s adult education program is ADA accessible, EEOC compliant, and disability accommodations are available upon request. Registration is ongoing. For additional information on free GED classes, please call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at 870.368.2051.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print