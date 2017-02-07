Owens Corner Store, Shoe and Saddle Repair, at one location

When you’ve been in the shoe business for 61 years, you know what you’re doing. And let’s just say, Gary Owens of Union, knows his shoes.

Raised in Union, Gary began working for Noah Caruthers at the Salem Shoe Shop, when he was 11. He remembers running the shop alone for a week, at age 14, when Noah went on vacation. This job led Gary to Little Rock in 1966, where he worked for Snell Prosthetic Orthotics Lab until 2015. He remained there for 46 years. “There were five people employed there in the beginning, then 60 when I left, with ten labs. I was supervisor for all the labs,” he said. Gary built shoes, braces and orthopedic appliances until his retirement in February of 2015.

Gary and his wife Brenda opened Owens Corner Store in Union, a little over a year later, in June of 2016, and he has a workshop at the store, repairing shoes, saddles, purses and billfolds. He sells Cowtown boots at his shop as well. His slogan that can be seen on the storefront window is “Saving your sole so your boot can heel.”

Owens Corner Store is located on Hwy. 9, and they offer groceries, deli items, sandwiches, Hunt’s Brothers Pizza, wings and wingbites, ice, propane, and more. Gary and Brenda invite everyone to come by and have a free cup of coffee. The store is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.

