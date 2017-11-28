Orf pleads guilty to felony charge



by Karen Sherrell

On November 21, Matt Orf, age 39 of Oxford, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to a felony charge filed November 1 in Izard County.

Orf appeared before Judge Tim Weaver in Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville, where he pled guilty to criminal use of property or laundering criminal proceeds, a class c felony, according to his sentencing order.

Orf was sentenced to three years suspended imposition of sentence and ordered to pay $9,250 restitution to Izard County, jointly with his father-in-law David Sherrell, former Izard County Judge.

Sherrell pled guilty on November 6 to criminal use of property or laundering criminal proceeds, forgery (two counts), and theft, and was sentenced to six years in the Regional Correctional Facility in Osceola. Sherrell was ordered to pay $35,000 restitution, and is currently serving his sentence.

According to Dr. Charles Allen, Chief Administrator of the Arkansas Correctional School District, Orf has been employed by the school district for approximately two years as a teacher, stationed at the North Central Unit at Calico Rock. Allen stated, “Orf was suspended with pay pending the outcome of court case, until resolved.”

Sherrell, Orf and Paul Shuttleworth were arrested following an investigation by Dennis Simons, with the Arkansas State Police, when Sixteenth Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer opened the case in February of 2017. Charges filed were in connection with the purchase and sale of a 20 ton trailer, purchase of a John Deere road grader and a Case bulldozer, and theft of tools and equipment, all belonging to Izard County. Simons found discrepancies of equipment purchases and sales during his investigation, dating from March 2015 through December 2016.

Orf was charged in connection with the sale of the trailer. He was also ordered to pay $2,920 in fines and court costs when he appeared in court. Orf was represented by Attorney L. Gray Dellinger of Melbourne.

Shuttleworth was charged with forgery in the second degree, in connection with the purchase of the road graders, and waived arraignment in Izard County Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 22. He is represented by Attorney Ralph Blagg of Clinton, and is to appear in Izard County on January 16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

